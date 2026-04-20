Man accused of murder takes plea deal, sentenced to 38 years in prison

Donevyn Bowie, 25, was sentenced to 38 years in prison for murder on Monday, April 20, 2026.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man accused in connection with the murder of his girlfriend took a plea deal and a decadeslong prison sentence on Monday.

As a part of the plea deal, Donevyn Bowie, 25, was sentenced to 38 years in prison.

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The punishment range for a typical murder charge ranges between five and 99 years in prison or life in prison.

County court records show Bowie was in the middle of a trial that began April 6 before presiding Judge Jennifer Pena in Bexar County’s 290th Criminal District Court.

Officers were dispatched just after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2023, to the Ridgeline at Rogers Ranch Apartments in the 3200 block of North Loop 1604 West.

According to San Antonio police, Bowie surrendered to officers at the complex after he shot and killed his girlfriend.

In a Monday news release, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said Bowie was in an argument with his girlfriend over finances. During the argument, the DA’s office said Bowie shot her twice in her head while she was in a bathtub.

Bowie later told investigators the shooting was accidental.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified Bowie’s girlfriend as Shamiah Allen, 21.

The shooting was one of six SAPD responded to in under two-and-a-half hours on Dec. 15, 2023.

“This was a senseless act of violence that took a life in a moment of anger,” Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said in a news release. “Today’s sentence ensures accountability and reflects our commitment to seeking justice for victims of domestic violence.”

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