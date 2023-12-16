SAPD responds to 6 shootings in 2 hours, 20 minutes on Friday night

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department responded to a spate of shootings on Friday night.

According to SAPD, officers were sent to six shootings within a 2-hour, 20-minute span.

Of those shootings, four occurred in a 12-minute period, with two reported at the same time and in the same part of the city. Two of the shootings ended in fatalities.

Following is a synopsis of each incident, per the time it was reported, according to SAPD preliminary reports:

Time: 7:59 p.m. Location: 5000 Block of West Commerce

When officers arrived, they found a man near a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. Police said someone confronted the victim, and they got into an argument, which led to gunfire. The shooter left the scene. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Time: 9:35 p.m. Location: 3200 Block of N. Loop 1604 W.

Police responded to a call for a man who said he shot his girlfriend. When officers arrived, the man, Donevyn Bowie, 22, surrendered to them. A woman, 21, was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bowie was arrested on a charge of murder. The motive is unknown.

Time: 9:39 p.m. Location: 500 Block of Corliss

When officers arrived at the 500 block of Corliss, they found shell casings in the street and damage to several vehicles and homes. Witnesses told officers that someone in a vehicle opened fire on homes and vehicles. The vehicle then sped away. A short time later, someone in their 20s showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound that was non-life threatening. There was no immediate word about who the victim was.

Time: 9:47 p.m. Location: Mittman & Arthur

This was among two shootings reported at the same time and within a half-mile from each other. SAPD officials said despite the time and proximity, the shootings are not related.

When officers arrived at the intersection of Mittman and Arthur, they found some witnesses who told officers that a man was standing at the intersection when someone in a vehicle shot him. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died. No immediate age was provided for the victim. The vehicle fled the scene.

Time: 9:47 p.m. Location: N Walters, Burnet streets

Police were called to a convenience store, where a 37-year-old woman was shot outside the business by someone in a white sedan. The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle fled the scene.

Time: 10:20 p.m. Location: 200 Block of East Young Ave.

An SAPD officer was sitting in his patrol car while handling a disturbance when he heard gunshots nearby and two vehicles speeding toward him. Moments later, the officer heard a bullet hit his patrol vehicle as the vehicles sped past him. The officer was not injured.

The investigations into all these shootings remain ongoing.

You can view a map below of the locations of the incidents.