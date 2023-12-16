Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting on West Side, SAPD says

Shooting in the 5100 block of West Commerce

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is in critical condition, and another man is injured after an altercation led to a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of West Commerce.

Police said a group got into an altercation behind an apartment building, leading to a shooting.

One man was shot in the abdominal area, and the other was assaulted, according to police.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital in critical condition to undergo surgery.

Police do not have any information about a suspect at this time.

