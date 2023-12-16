60º
Man hospitalized in critical condition after shooting on West Side, SAPD says

Another man assaulted during altercation that led to the shooting in the 5100 block of West Commerce

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Matthew Craig, Photojournalist

Shooting in the 5100 block of West Commerce (KSAT 12 News)

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 30s is in critical condition, and another man is injured after an altercation led to a shooting on the West Side, according to San Antonio police.

The shooting was reported around 8 p.m. Friday in the 5100 block of West Commerce.

Police said a group got into an altercation behind an apartment building, leading to a shooting.

One man was shot in the abdominal area, and the other was assaulted, according to police.

The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital in critical condition to undergo surgery.

Police do not have any information about a suspect at this time.

KSAT will update you with any new details as they become available.

Ivan Herrera has worked as a journalist in San Antonio since 2016. His work for KSAT 12 and KSAT.com includes covering breaking news of the day, as well as producing Q&As and content for the "South Texas Pride" and "KSAT Money" series.

