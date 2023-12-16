55º
North Side shooting leaves woman dead, suspect in custody, SAPD says

Police arrested Donevyn Bowie, 22, for murder

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Crime, San Antonio, SAPD
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say they are investigating a North Side shooting as a homicide after a suspect allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend.

According to police, officers arrived at an apartment complex in the 3200 block of North Loop 1604 West on Friday night.

There, police found 22-year-old Donevyn Bowie, who surrendered himself without incident.

Bowie fatally shot his girlfriend, 21, who was pronounced dead by EMS officials, SAPD said.

After an initial investigation, police arrested Bowie for murder. His bond is currently set at $100,000.

The reason for the shooting is unknown at this time. The homicide investigation remains ongoing.

We will bring you more information as it becomes available.

