55º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

Woman hospitalized after East Side drive-by shooting

SAPD says the woman’s injuries are non-life-threatening

Mason Hickok, Digital Producer Trainee

Tags: Crime, San Antonio, SAPD
A woman was shot at while standing outside of a convenience store in the 2100 block of Burnet Street on the East Side. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after she was shot at while standing outside a convenience store on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, SAPD says that a woman, 37, was standing outside of a convenience store in the 2100 block of Burnet Street near North Walters on the East Side when a white sedan drove by and started shooting at her.

The woman was struck, and the vehicle immediately fled the scene, SAPD said.

Police did not locate the vehicle.

EMS transported the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, police are unsure why the occupants of the vehicle shot at the woman. The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mason Hickok is a digital producer trainee at KSAT. He graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a communication degree and a minor in film studies. He also spent two years working at The Paisano, the independent student newspaper at UTSA. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys the outdoors, walking his dogs and listening to podcasts.

email