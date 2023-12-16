Woman hospitalized after East Side drive-by shooting

A woman was shot at while standing outside of a convenience store in the 2100 block of Burnet Street on the East Side.

SAN ANTONIO – A woman was hospitalized after she was shot at while standing outside a convenience store on the East Side, according to San Antonio police.

Around 9:45 p.m. on Friday, SAPD says that a woman, 37, was standing outside of a convenience store in the 2100 block of Burnet Street near North Walters on the East Side when a white sedan drove by and started shooting at her.

The woman was struck, and the vehicle immediately fled the scene, SAPD said.

Police did not locate the vehicle.

EMS transported the woman to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Currently, police are unsure why the occupants of the vehicle shot at the woman. The investigation remains ongoing.