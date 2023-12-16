East Side shooting leaves man dead, SAPD says

A shooting near the intersection of Arthur and Mittman Streets on the East Side left a man dead Friday night.

SAN ANTONIO – A man is dead after San Antonio police said he was shot while standing near the intersection of Arthur and Mittman streets on the East Side.

Police responded to the shooting, which occurred near the Malik Food Mart and Phyllis Wheatley Park around 9:45 p.m. on Friday.

After speaking with witnesses, SAPD said the man was shot while a vehicle drove through the area.

The man was struck by gunfire, and the vehicle fled from the scene before officers arrived.

According to SAPD, the victim was transported to a hospital by EMS and was later pronounced dead.

Police did not identify the vehicle’s make or model, nor are they sure of a motive for the shooting. An investigation remains ongoing.

Another shooting occurred on the East Side around the same time. There, a woman was shot at while standing outside of a convenience store. She was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.

Police are investigating both shootings separately, according to Officer Ricardo Guzman.

The image below shows the distance between both shootings: