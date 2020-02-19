The busiest, slowest Bexar County polling locations during early voting

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story will be updated throughout early voting, which runs from February 18 to February 28. See more voting resources here.

Bexar County saw about 50% more Democratic votes than Republican votes during the first day of early voting of the primary election.

According to the Bexar County Elections Department, 8,339 ballots — 5,022 Democrat and 3,317 Republican — were cast on Tuesday.

That means less than 1% of Bexar County’s 1,131,925 registered voters made it to the polls Tuesday. There are still nine days in early voting plus Election Day on March 3.

Voters can cast a ballot at any polling location in Bexar County during early voting or on Election Day. That is also the case for residents in Atascosa, Comal, Hays, and Kendall counties.

Brookhollow Library, located at 530 Heimer Road on the North Side, had the biggest turnout with 500 total ballots, 211 of them being Democrat and 289 being Republican, according to the elections department’s early voting totals.

The polling location that saw the lowest turnout was Somerset City Hall, located at 7360 E. 6th St. south of San Antonio, with 40 ballots. Twelve of those were Democrat and 28 were Republican.

Here are the lists of Bexar County polling locations that had the most and least amount of voters on Tuesday, the first day of early voting.

Busiest polling locations

Brookhollow Library, 530 Heimer Road: 500 Maury Maverick Library, 8700 Mystic Park: 451 Great Northwest Library, 9050 Wellwood St.: 424 Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Road: 417 Cody Library, 11441 Vance Jackson Road: 382 Julia Yates Semmes Library, 15060 Judson Road: 372 John Igo Library, 13330 Kyle Seale Pkwy.: 355 Lion’s Field, 2809 Broadway St.: 333 Tobin Library, 4134 Harry Wurzbach: 306 Shavano Park City Library, 900 Saddletree Court: 282

Least busy polling locations

Somerset City Hall, 7360 E. 6th St.: 40 Precinct 3 Satellite Office, 320 Interpark Blvd.: 55 Collins Garden Library, 200 N. Park Blvd.: 87 Schaefer Library, 6322 US Hwy 87 E.: 88 Copernicus Community Center, 5003 Lord Road: 101 San Antonio College (Victory Center): 1819 N. Main Ave.: 107 (tied) Castle Hills City Hall, 2177 NW Military Hwy., and Claude Black Center, 2805 E. Commerce St.: 129 Northwest Vista College (Boardwalk Portables), 3535 N. Ellison Drive: 137 Texas A&M San Antonio, 1 University Way: 138

