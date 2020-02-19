More than 8,000 people cast ballots in Bexar County on first day of early voting

SAN ANTONIO – The first day of early voting is now over.

Bexar County voters were able to participate in the Democrat or Republican primaries ahead of Super Tuesday on March 3.

On Tuesday, 8,339 voters cast their ballot early. There are 1.1 million registered voters in Bexar County.

The Bexar County Elections Department confirmed more than 5,000 people cast votes as Democrats, and more than 3,300 particpated in the Republican primaries.

These elections will determine nominees for the general election in November. The presidential race, the sheriff's race and several propositions are all on the ballot.

If you’re trying to avoid long lines, the Bexar County Elections Department says the best days to go are at the end of this week and early next week. Remember to bring your ID to the polling location.