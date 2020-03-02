Attention Bexar County voters: You can vote at any polling place on Election Day

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – It’s easy to have mixed feelings about politics, but we’re thinking you’ll have a big ‘ol “thank you!” ready for the government when we deliver this good news: If you’re a registered voter in Bexar County, you are not restricted on Tuesday to the voting precinct assigned to you.

That’s right -- you have options this time. 👏👏👏

Bexar County along with Atascosa, Comal, DeWitt, Guadalupe, Hays, Kendall and Medina County are approved to use the Countywide Polling Place Program which allows users to vote anywhere in their county during early voting and on election day.

Click here to see the full list on the Texas Secretary of State website.

Do you have more questions about voting on Election Day? You can find answers to questions about registration, identification requirements and student voters, among many others, by clicking here.

Be sure to watch KSAT 12 News and stay up to date on KSAT.com on Election Day.