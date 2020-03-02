Tuesday’s Primary Election to go on as planned despite San Antonio’s public health emergency, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Tuesday’s Primary Election will go on as planned in Bexar County, despite declarations of a public health emergency over coronavirus by San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff.

“Our election judges always undergo extensive training and are well aware of the situation,” said Bexar County Election Administrator Jacque Callanen.

Callanen said while there is often hand sanitizer available at polling places, voters are encouraged to bring their own “if they feel that is necessary.”

She also said voters could bring their own pens to sign-in at the registration table if they would prefer not to use the community pen.

“We recognize the seriousness of the (coronavirus), but also understand the importance of conducting this election, and it will proceed, as usual,”Callanen said.

