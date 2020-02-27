Mike Bloomberg to campaign in San Antonio this weekend

SAN ANTONIO – Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg is making his way to the Alamo City this weekend for a campaign rally.

Bloomberg is set to visit Sunday, March 1 at 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., for his “Get Out The Vote” rally, according to his website. However, no location has officially been announced as of yet.

“We’ve built an unprecedented campaign to organize in every corner of Texas and flip the state blue for a President who will #GetItDone for us," Bloomberg’s website says about the event.

Bloomberg is facing seven other Democratic presidential candidates, which include: Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, and Tom Steyer.

