Election Day results delayed after more than 110K people cast ballots in Bexar County, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Primary Election Day results will be coming in later than expected for Bexar County due to several different factors, elections officials said Tuesday night.

“It’s been a day,” said Bexar County Elections Administrator Jacque Callalen during a news conference around 9 p.m..

Callanen said about 110,000 people voted at the polls on Tuesday. She told the media to expect a long night because of the number of voters in the county and the length of the ballot. By comparison, about 140,000 ballots were cast during early voting.

Texas March 2020 Primary Election Results

Callanen said polling sites need to print out two rolls of tape of the results, which takes about 45 minutes to an hour, and then take those tapes to six regional sites to have the results securely sent to the elections office.

Callanen said it may be until 10:30 or 11 p.m. for the voting results to be released.

Callanen said she’s excited to mine the data after elections are over to see where the county can improve. She said more information will be released on the equipment issues that were experienced on Tuesday.

“I’m not surprised. It’s just part of technology,” she said.

Callanen said voters liked the new machines more than the old ones because they could see their results printed on the paper.

When the elections workers had a long line at polling sites, they would point voters to locations with fewer people, according to Callanen. She said many people didn’t want to leave the line.

“The voters are telling us where they want to go,” she said.

As far as why the early voting results were delayed earlier in the night, Callanen said it was the right thing to do because she didn’t want to influence the vote of the people already in line.

“It just didn’t feel right to put all those results out there,” she said.

She said 19 sites were still online before the press conference started at 9 p.m.

Callanen said the poll workers had a lot to do and were very tired, so she wouldn’t be surprised if they stopped to take a break. She said the results would be worth the wait.