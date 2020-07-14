Texas runoff election results: Bexar County Constable, Precinct 2, Democratic; Ino Badillo and Leticia Vazquez

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: Election results will begin to populate on this page when early voting results are released at 7 p.m. (CST) on July 14.

Background:

Badillo received 13% of the vote and Vasquez received 33% of the vote during the March 3 primary. The place was formerly held by Michelle Barrientes Vela, who was removed from office in October 2019 and was indicted January 23 on charges ranging from felony perjury and tampering with evidence to misdemeanor official oppression.

The winner will take on Republican Charlie Pena Jr. in November’s general election.

