Ex-Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela, ex-deputy indicted on multiple felony charges

SAN ANTONIO – Former Pct. 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela, now a candidate for sheriff, has been indicted on three felony charges, according to two county sources and her attorney.

The charges include one felony count of aggravated perjury, two felony counts of tampering with evidence and three misdemeanor counts of official oppression, the sources and her attorney told KSAT.

Vela is not yet in custody but the Texas Rangers, who are leading the investigation, will either allow her to turn herself in or arrest her on the warrant, one source said.

A former member of Vela’s administration, Captain Marc Garcia, was also indicted on one count of aggravated perjury, the source said. The charge isn’t immediately clear.

Vela has been under investigation by state and federal authorities since May and her constable office and home were raided in September.

An explosive, 24-page search warrant obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders at the time outlined a list of alleged crimes, including felony perjury, tampering with evidence and official oppression.

The warrant states that Barrientes Vela and three members of her administration withheld records from a subpoena, fabricated charging documents and forced a clerk to shred records related to payments for security at a public park. Authorities seized and inventoried more than 70 items during the raid, the warrant shows.

During the raid, Vela told a KSAT 12 reporter on camera that she was going to run for sheriff, which triggered the state’s resign-to-run law.

Since being removed from office by county officials in October, Vela has campaigned as a Democrat for Bexar County Sheriff. Last week, public fundraising figures showed she had raised $1,600 for the campaign and loaned herself $61,000.