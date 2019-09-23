FBI, Texas Rangers raid Precinct 2 constable’s office, seize county vehicle

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story has been updated with comments from Bexar County officials following an 11 a.m. press conference and to include that Barrientes Vela’s home was also visited by authorities.

The FBI and Texas Rangers executed a search warrant early Monday morning inside the offices of the Bexar County Constable for Precinct 2.

Federal and state law enforcement agents could be seen coming in and out of the offices Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela on the Northwest Side at 7723 Guilbeau Road. All deputy constables were removed from the building, sources say.

Federal investigators confirmed Monday afternoon that they were also at Barrientes Vela's residence off of Eckhert Road on Monday morning, but would not go into detail about why.

"Today's activity is part of an ongoing joint investigation by the Texas Rangers and the FBI. At this time no further information will be released so that the integrity of the investigation is not jeopardized," said a spokesperson with the FBI.

Two large FBI trucks and several Department of Public Safety vehicles were outside the building Monday morning.

"What I believe here is that they are looking for something that is not there. The reason why is that I don't believe in the good ole boy system, I never have," Barrientes Vela said. "They've asked over and over different subpoenas they submit over to me from Don McGraw from the District Attorneys office just a bunch of stuff that they are asking for. I have been cooperative I have given them everything."

Barrientes Vela and several Pct. 2 deputies have been the subject of several scandals this year, including a proposed cavity search and warrantless blood draw on a teen, and the delayed booking of her political opponent.

Barrientes Vela declined to respond to questions about those incidents.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said during his nearly 19 years in office, "this is the first time anything like this has happened since I've been in office."

Wolff also said it's important to remember that Barrientes Vela is an elected official and the county has "no constitutional right to remove a constable from office. At this point, no has been arrested, no one has been indicted and no one has been convicted. So, she has a constitutional right to continue in office until one of these things were to happen, if they do happen."

When Wolff was asked about Barrientes Vela accusing him and Sheriff Javier Salazar of conspiring to have her removed from office, Wolff replied, "She needs to carefully review what she's done in the last year or two, look a little bit at herself rather than try to blame everybody else for her problems."

"The Bexar County Criminal District Attorney's Office has no comment regarding the activity by the Texas Rangers and the FBI related to the Precinct 2 Constable's Office this morning," a spokesperson for the DA's office said.

Salazar said members of his command staff are at the raid scene, providing support if needed. His deputies are providing security at the Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 office.

