Breakdown Booth: Dillon Collier breaks down coverage on embattled Bexar County constable

Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela and other top officials from her agency charged the county for expensive hotel rooms, meals and a state open records training course but skipped the training itself, public records obtained by the KSAT 12 Defenders confirm.

Investigative reporter Dillon Collier stepped into the Breakdown Booth to share the story behind the story.

What is Breakdown Booth?

KSAT News at 9 features a segment called Breakdown Booth, where reporters and KSAT content creators open up about stories that affected them or taught them something important. It offers a closer, more personal look at the issues shaping our community.

Copyright 2019 by KSAT - All rights reserved.