Mayor Jones asks Gov. Abbott to reconsider veto halting funding for children’s summer lunch programs

SAN ANTONIO – Mayor Gina Ortiz Jones sent a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott asking him to reconsider a decision that affects federal funding for children’s summer lunch programs.

In June, Abbott vetoed a $60 million budget for the Summer Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) program, which would give low-income Texas families more than $100 per child to pay for summer lunches.

Recommended Videos

The federal program, under the U.S. Department of Agriculture, would provide benefits while schools are closed for the summer.

In a letter sent Monday, Jones wrote, “This decision directly impacts the most vulnerable residents of my city and our state, turning away approximately $450 million in fully federal funded nutritional assistance for Texas children.”

Jones asked that Abbott, the Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the House, work to cover the administrative costs needed to participate in the program before its Jan. 1, 2026, deadline.

The mayor said more than 3.75 million Texas children qualify for free or reduced-price lunch and would benefit from the program.

Aside from health concerns, Jones said that by rejecting this funding, “Texas forfeits at least $400 million to $450 million in federal support intended to bolster working families and our local economies.”

According to the Texas Tribune, Abbott cited uncertainty of the program in his rejection of the state’s participation.

Read also: