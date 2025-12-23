KSAT viewers share photos, videos of holiday light displays across San Antonio Your photos or videos may be shared on-air or online Viewers have shared photos and videos of holiday light displays from around the city to KSAT Connect. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.) SAN ANTONIO – We’re days away from Christmas, and plenty of San Antonio neighborhoods are lighting up this holiday season with dazzling displays.
Many KSAT viewers have started sharing holiday light displays from around the city, and we’re loving it! We look forward to seeing even more incredible festive decorations.
If you’re wondering where to find a dazzling array of Christmas lights in the Alamo City and the surrounding areas,
KSAT has compiled a list of where you can find those “un-bulb-ievable” light displays.
Check out some photos and videos viewers have posted to KSAT Connect showcasing amazing twinkling lights so far:
SkyWatcher (Oscar)
A short video showing some of the amazing holiday lights on the San Antonio River Walk. To ensure maximum holiday vibes, please watch the whole thing while enjoying a cup of hot cocoa.
If you would like to submit a photo or video of beautiful holiday light displays, check out our guide below.
