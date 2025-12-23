Skip to main content
Cloudy icon
71º
Join Insider for Free
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

KSAT viewers share photos, videos of holiday light displays across San Antonio

Your photos or videos may be shared on-air or online

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Viewers have shared photos and videos of holiday light displays from around the city to KSAT Connect. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

SAN ANTONIO – We’re days away from Christmas, and plenty of San Antonio neighborhoods are lighting up this holiday season with dazzling displays.

Many KSAT viewers have started sharing holiday light displays from around the city, and we’re loving it! We look forward to seeing even more incredible festive decorations.

Recommended Videos

If you’re wondering where to find a dazzling array of Christmas lights in the Alamo City and the surrounding areas, KSAT has compiled a list of where you can find those “un-bulb-ievable” light displays.

Check out some photos and videos viewers have posted to KSAT Connect showcasing amazing twinkling lights so far:

Christmas has gone to the dogs.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Christmas has gone to the dogs.

0
Northeast Side
Errington family Christmas display. 147 Crockett drive. Kerrville Texas. Free walkthrough display. Open 6-10 pm nightly through 12/31
Errington family Christmas

Errington family Christmas display. 147 Crockett drive. Kerrville Texas. Free walkthrough display. Open 6-10 pm nightly through 12/31

0
Kerrville
Frosty the Beerman was a jolly happy soul. With an IPA and carrot nose and two eyes made out of coal.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Frosty the Beerman was a jolly happy soul. With an IPA and carrot nose and two eyes made out of coal.

0
Stone Oak
Nativity and Bethlehem Village
Evelyn

Nativity and Bethlehem Village

0
Far West Side
Merry Christmas!!!
Jamnik27

Merry Christmas!!!

0
Champion Springs
Lamey Land christmas 🎄 2025 Outdoor display
Jenny Lamey

Lamey Land christmas 🎄 2025 Outdoor display

0
Eastgate
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

A short video showing some of the amazing holiday lights on the San Antonio River Walk. To ensure maximum holiday vibes, please watch the whole thing while enjoying a cup of hot cocoa.

0
Downtown
“Lamey-Land Christmas 2025” St. Hedwig
Lamey Land Xmas

“Lamey-Land Christmas 2025” St. Hedwig

0
Saint Hedwig
Happy Christmas-saur to all who celebrate.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

Happy Christmas-saur to all who celebrate.

0
San Antonio
I'm feeling Frosty.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

I'm feeling Frosty.

0
San Antonio

If you would like to submit a photo or video of beautiful holiday light displays, check out our guide below.

  • Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select the channel and category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos