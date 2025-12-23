KSAT viewers share photos, videos of holiday light displays across San Antonio

Viewers have shared photos and videos of holiday light displays from around the city to KSAT Connect.

SAN ANTONIO – We’re days away from Christmas, and plenty of San Antonio neighborhoods are lighting up this holiday season with dazzling displays.

Many KSAT viewers have started sharing holiday light displays from around the city, and we’re loving it! We look forward to seeing even more incredible festive decorations.

If you’re wondering where to find a dazzling array of Christmas lights in the Alamo City and the surrounding areas, KSAT has compiled a list of where you can find those “un-bulb-ievable” light displays.

Check out some photos and videos viewers have posted to KSAT Connect showcasing amazing twinkling lights so far:

SkyWatcher (Oscar) A short video showing some of the amazing holiday lights on the San Antonio River Walk. To ensure maximum holiday vibes, please watch the whole thing while enjoying a cup of hot cocoa. Dec 9, 2025 0 Downtown

If you would like to submit a photo or video of beautiful holiday light displays, check out our guide below.

Open the KSAT Weather Authority app OR visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT Weather Authority app, click the camera icon on the navigation bar at the bottom of the screen. You can also upload from the KSAT News app. Click here for instructions.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select the channel and category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

The last step is to click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

