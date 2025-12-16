🎆 Where to catch firework shows on New Year’s Eve in San Antonio

fireworks at SeaWorld over the lake

SAN ANTONIO – What are your plans for New Year’s Eve? If you and your family are searching for a place hosting firework shows in San Antonio to ring in 2026, KSAT has you covered.

Several places across the Alamo City will host fireworks shows on Wednesday, Dec. 31, to close out 2025 and welcome the new year.

Check out the list of places you and your family can watch firework displays on New Year’s Eve:

Celebrate SA

Make the last night of 2025 memorable during Celebrate SA— the city’s official New Year’s Eve celebration.

The free event is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31. Celebrate SA typically takes place in and around Hemisfair, La Villita, Market Street and the River Walk.

Attendees can enjoy live music, food, games, kid-friendly activities and more.

Of course, as the clock approaches midnight, Celebrate SA will feature a 14-minute fireworks show that will light up the San Antonio skyline.

SeaWorld San Antonio

The amusement park will welcome the new year with bold fireworks, festive entertainment and more.

The event, which is included with standard admission, takes place at 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 31, weather permitting. Guests can view the show from a variety of viewing areas available around the park.

SeaWorld San Antonio is also offering a New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacular VIP viewing package starting at $109.99 each.

The experience allows guests to enjoy an exclusive lakeside location, a buffet with a chef’s action station, a welcome mocktail, a champagne toast and much more. To learn more about the package, click here.

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas’ Rockin’ New Year’s Celebration will feature nightly fireworks and will take place daily from Dec. 26-30, with a New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular on Dec. 31.

The Rockin’ New Year’s Celebration also features festive food and drinks, activities and most rides.

VIP viewing for the New Year’s Eve Fireworks Spectacular, which is scheduled to start at 9 p.m., is available for purchase.

For access to the Lone Star Lil’s Amphitheater for the fireworks viewing, guests must purchase a $9.99 admission ticket, in addition to regular park admission.

A VIP ticket, which costs $59.99 per person, will grant premium seating in Lone Star Lil’s Amphitheater. A separate park admission ticket or pass is also required.

More information can be found here.

The Rock at La Cantera

The Rock at La Cantera will host Rock the Clock NYE Party from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Dec. 31. Doors are scheduled to open to the public at 6:30 p.m.

Guests can enjoy the skating rink until closing, live music and then end the night with a midnight fireworks show.

The Rock’s website states lawn chairs are welcome, but outside food and beverages are not allowed.

General admission costs $25 per person. Parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For tickets and more information, click here.

This list will be updated as more places announce events.