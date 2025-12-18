Plan your New Year’s Eve celebration with these parties, dinners in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Where will you spend New Year’s Eve?

As the new year approaches, several places around San Antonio are planning their big dinners and parties to celebrate.

Places such as the San Antonio Zoo and Hotel Valencia River Walk have announced they will host events on Wednesday, Dec. 31.

While most places charge hundreds of dollars, Celebrate SA is one of the free events for the public. Some places with admission include a complimentary champagne toast and party favors.

Check out this list where you can say farewell to 2025 and ring in 2026 in the Alamo City:

Blue Bonnet Place: Guests 21 and over can welcome in the new year at Blue Bonnet Place starting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. There will be a free champagne toast at midnight, drink specials from open to close, a live DJ and much more. Guests 21 and over can welcome in the new year at Blue Bonnet Place starting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31. There will be a free champagne toast at midnight, drink specials from open to close, a live DJ and much more. Tickets cost $9.74 per person, plus fees. A reserved table for four is $104.50 plus fees. More information can be found here

Celebrate SA: The city’s official New Year’s Eve celebration is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 in and around Hemisfair, La Villita, Market Street and the River Walk. Attendees can enjoy live music, food, games and kid-friendly activities and more. Click The city’s official New Year’s Eve celebration is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 31 in and around Hemisfair, La Villita, Market Street and the River Walk. Attendees can enjoy live music, food, games and kid-friendly activities and more. Click here for more information.

Copa Wine Bar: The restaurant will offer a three-course New Year’s Eve pre-fix menu from 5-10 p.m. for $50 per person. To make a reservation, click The restaurant will offer a three-course New Year’s Eve pre-fix menu from 5-10 p.m. for $50 per person. To make a reservation, click here

Hotel Valencia River Walk: Welcome the new year during Hotel Valencia’s dinner/party from 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31. The hotel offers different packages for the experience, including a luxury overnight accommodation option. Tickets for the experience start at $95 plus fees. For more information, click Welcome the new year during Hotel Valencia’s dinner/party from 7 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31. The hotel offers different packages for the experience, including a luxury overnight accommodation option. Tickets for the experience start at $95 plus fees. For more information, click here

Hyatt Regency San Antonio: Welcome the new year with a ballroom gala featuring live music, dancing and more from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Tickets for the gala-only experience cost $285 plus fees. VIP tickets, which cost $377.41 plus fees, include rooftop access for fireworks viewing and additional bar service. The event is only open to people 21 and over. Click Welcome the new year with a ballroom gala featuring live music, dancing and more from 10 p.m. on Dec. 31 to 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1. Tickets for the gala-only experience cost $285 plus fees. VIP tickets, which cost $377.41 plus fees, include rooftop access for fireworks viewing and additional bar service. The event is only open to people 21 and over. Click here for more information.

Moon’s Daughters at Thompson San Antonio: Enjoy front-row views of the city’s fireworks as you dance to high energy beats during Moon’s Daughters party at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. Admission to the event includes premium open bar access, champagne station featuring seasonal sorbets and more. The party is for guests 21 and over only. General admission ranges from $375 per person to packages between $950 and $1,700. For more information, click Enjoy front-row views of the city’s fireworks as you dance to high energy beats during Moon’s Daughters party at 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 31. Admission to the event includes premium open bar access, champagne station featuring seasonal sorbets and more. The party is for guests 21 and over only. General admission ranges from $375 per person to packages between $950 and $1,700. For more information, click here

Paesanos Riverwalk: The downtown Italian restaurant will have a special curated New Year’s Eve dinner menu available on Dec. 31. To view the menu and to book a reservation, click The downtown Italian restaurant will have a special curated New Year’s Eve dinner menu available on Dec. 31. To view the menu and to book a reservation, click here

Rosario’s: The restaurant will host its third annual rooftop party from 8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Party favors as well as a cash bar, midnight bites and more will be available to guests. General admission is $117.51 per person, plus fees. A reserved table for four, six or eight people ranges from $556.45 to $1,110.89 plus fees. Guests must be 21 years or older. To purchase tickets and for more information, click The restaurant will host its third annual rooftop party from 8 p.m. Dec. 31 to 1:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Party favors as well as a cash bar, midnight bites and more will be available to guests. General admission is $117.51 per person, plus fees. A reserved table for four, six or eight people ranges from $556.45 to $1,110.89 plus fees. Guests must be 21 years or older. To purchase tickets and for more information, click here

San Antonio Zoo: The zoo’s inaugural New Year’s Eve Celebration at The Ralston is scheduled to take place from 8 p.m. on Dec 31 to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Guests will have a vantage point for San Antonio’s fireworks, live music and a midnight champagne toast. The event is for guests 21 and older, and formal attire is required. Tickets cost $300 per person. More information can be found The zoo’s inaugural New Year’s Eve Celebration at The Ralston is scheduled to take place from 8 p.m. on Dec 31 to 12:30 a.m. Jan. 1. Guests will have a vantage point for San Antonio’s fireworks, live music and a midnight champagne toast. The event is for guests 21 and older, and formal attire is required. Tickets cost $300 per person. More information can be found here

This list will be updated as more places announce parties or dinners to ring in the new year.

