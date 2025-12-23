250 coats delivered to domestic violence victims in District 9 drive

SAN ANTONIO – On Monday, 250 coats were delivered to Corazon Ministries San Antonio to help domestic violence victims stay warm this winter.

The coats were collected throughout the month as part of the “Coats of Kindness Drive,” led by District 9.

“We are just really focused on how we can support our victims of domestic violence and all that they’re going through,” District 9 Councilwoman Misty Spears said. “We think that keeping them warm in these cold months of San Antonio is a great step forward.”

The district said an additional 200 coats will also be given away to Family Violence Prevention Services.

