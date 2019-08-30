Embattled Precinct 2 constable holds press conference to announce future political plans

SAN ANTONIO - Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela scheduled a press conference at 10 a.m. Friday to announce her future political plans and give “insight into ongoing corruption within Bexar County.”

Vela announced the press conference to the media in an email from Lieutenant Jeremy Miner’s official county email address.

The email said topics to be covered in Friday’s presser include, “A formal announcement indicating which Office Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela will be seeking.”

Barrientes Vela, a first-term constable representing the northwest section of the county, has faced several controversies during her term, including an accusation of delaying booking a fellow deputy earlier this year until media arrived at the jail. She’s named in a federal lawsuit on suspicion of violating the civil rights of two of her deputies.

KSAT also received records showing Barrientes Vela and other top officials in her agency charged the county for expensive hotel rooms, meals and a state open records training course but skipped the training itself.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

