Comedian Gabriel Iglesias’ Christmas show to bring in nearly 30,000 pounds of donated food for SA Food Bank

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias’ Christmas Day comedy show is helping stock the shelves at the San Antonio Food Bank.

The price of admission to the show at the Tobin Center was generosity. To get a wristband, each person had to donate 10 cans of food.

“We like to help other people, and we help our neighbors also,” said Maria Reyna, who waited over 12 hours to be one of the first people in line.

The donation line wrapped around the Food Bank building.

As of Thursday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Food Bank told KSAT they expected to end the night with nearly 30,000 pounds of donated food. That amount could fill nearly 3,000 grocery carts for families.

Iglesias gave the line of donors an extra special gift before the show: his presence. He spent his afternoon at the Food Bank talking with fans and taking selfies.

Instead of just cutting a check himself, Iglesias said hosting a benefit show helps raise awareness.

Iglesias told KSAT, “Especially with everything that’s happening in the country right now, more than ever food is going to be very important because a lot of resources are being taken away and this is at least one way to kind of at least, you know, help the situation.”

