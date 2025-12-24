Comedian Gabriel Iglesias discusses upcoming Christmas show, giving back to community

SAN ANTONIO – Comedian Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias is giving back this holiday season with a special Christmas Day comedy show at the Tobin Center.

Fans who donate 10 canned food items to the San Antonio Food Bank on Christmas Day will receive a wristband granting them entry to the show.

Iglesias, who has been performing in San Antonio for 20 years and now lives in the area part-time, spoke to KSAT over Zoom about why this event is so important to him and what attendees can expect.

“I give back when I’m here in the area. That was the main reason for it,” Iglesias said. “When I did the canned food drive at the LOL, we turned away about a thousand people. That made me say, you know what? If we turned away that many people, maybe next time I add a second show or a third show or we go bigger. And so I thought, let’s go bigger!”

The Christmas Day show will be Iglesias’ last performance of the year and promises to be a full, three-hour event featuring multiple comedians and special guests.

“It’s going to be the last show of the year for me. It will be a full show. I don’t want people to think it’s just a little bit of time or a hokey show,” Iglesias said. “I’m hosting and I have so many friends coming by for Christmas this year. To get the free food, they got to do the show with me. So expect a close to three-hour show of comedians, and it’s just gonna be so much fun.”

Iglesias emphasized the importance of the cause.

“What better day than Christmas? You know, it’s the day of giving, and we’re giving,” he said. “The fact that we can raise this much food for people in need, I think it’s a beautiful thing. It sends a great message. And we’re excited to do it.”

The San Antonio Food Bank will accept donations of 10 canned food items per person between noon and 3 p.m. on Christmas Day at 5200 Historic Old Highway 90 West.

Wristbands will be distributed at the food bank for entry to the show, which starts at 7:30 p.m. at the Tobin Center. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

