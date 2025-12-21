Donate canned food for entry to Gabriel ‘Fluffy’ Iglesias’ Christmas comedy show at Tobin Center

FILE - Comedian/actor Gabriel Iglesias performs his stand-up comedy routine on the first of his three-night stop of the Don't Worry Be Fluffy tour at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on May 24, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO – Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, one of San Antonio’s favorite comedians, will perform a Christmas show at the Tobin Center supporting the San Antonio Food Bank.

The Tobin Center announced Iglesias will bring the laughs during “Fluffy’s Christmas Comedy Show” at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 at the H-E-B Performance Hall. Doors are scheduled to open at 6:30 p.m.

Recommended Videos

To attend the comedy show, guests must donate 10 canned food items per person at the San Antonio Food Bank between noon and 3 p.m. on Dec. 25, located at 5200 Historic Old Highway 90 West.

In return, the center said guests will receive a wristband required for show entry. No wristbands will be given at the Tobin Center.

Guests may begin lining up at the center once they receive their wristband, the center said.

Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, click here.

Read also: