USO of South Texas brings holiday cheer to soldiers at Fort Sam Houston

SAN ANTONIO – The USO of South Texas is bringing holiday cheer to soldiers at Fort Sam Houston who are spending the season away from home.

Many trainees staying behind for the holidays live in dorms and are offered programs to kick off the season together, said Heather Krauss, executive director of USO Southern Texas.

“At times the holidays can feel a little more stressful, it can feel a little more lonely, so social isolation and staying in their dorms is something we want to avoid at all costs,” Krauss said. “We create these events and bring them out so they can experience joy and Military City USA all day long.”

Soldiers like SPC trainee Mark Jackson appreciate the chance to be with friends.

“It sucks that I cant go home, but I’m glad I can be here with all my friends, my people, my family essentially,” Jackson said. “That’s what the army is, it’s just family.”

Though their families may be far away, these service members said they find comfort and joy in their new military family here in San Antonio.

Read also: