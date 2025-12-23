Alleged serial killer’s remains to be removed from Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery

SAN ANTONIO – A new law signed by President Donald Trump will require the removal of an alleged serial killer’s remains from Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, where he has been buried since 1984.

Fernando Cota, a Vietnam War veteran and convicted rapist who was the prime suspect in six women’s murders, will be disinterred from the military cemetery under provisions in the National Defense Authorization Act, according to legislation sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn.

“Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery is a sacred resting place for more than 170,000 respected veterans and their loved ones, and it would be a slap in the face to each one of them to allow Fernando Cota, a convicted rapist and alleged serial murderer, to remain buried amongst such heroes,” said Cornyn. “This law rightfully directs the Secretary of Veterans Affairs to disinter Cota’s remains from Fort Sam Houston to be in keeping with current law and deliver justice for victims’ families.”

Background of the case

Cota, who served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, faced multiple sexual assault allegations during his transition to civilian life in California.

He became the prime suspect in the murders of six women before he died by suicide in 1984 as police attempted to pull him over.

Following Cota’s death, investigators discovered disturbing evidence. Police found a wooden box containing a young woman’s corpse in his van, and a search of his home revealed a small closet allegedly used to torture victims.

Push for legislative action

The legislative effort to remove Cota’s remains began when the son of Teresa Sunder, one of Cota’s alleged victims, initiated a petition urging Congress to take action.

The son declined to be interviewed when contacted about the new law.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has not yet announced a timeline for the disinterment process, but Cornyn’s office told KSAT it wouldn’t take longer than a year.

