BCSO to provide update after 2 deputies injured in shootout during domestic violence call

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in far north Bexar County on Dec. 21, 2025 in the 700 block of Tecumseh Drive.

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Sheriff Javier Salazar is expected to provide an update Monday afternoon after a man was shot and killed after firing at Bexar County deputies during a domestic disturbance call over the weekend.

Salazar’s news conference is expected to begin at 1 p.m. If no stream is available, check back momentarily for updates.

Background

The shooting happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday in the 700 block of Tecumseh Drive.

During a news conference, Salazar said a woman called 911 after a man, believed to be her estranged partner, forced entry into her home while her two children were inside.

When deputies from the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office arrived, the man reportedly produced a weapon and fired at them from close range, Salazar said.

The sheriff said one deputy was struck in the hip and the other was hit in the hand. Both deputies returned fire, striking the man twice.

The man, who has yet to be identified by BCSO, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two deputies were taken to the hospital for further treatment.

“We’re just super thankful right now that the deputies have survived their injuries and hopefully will make a full recovery,” Salazar said.

Salazar said the woman and her two children, both under 10 years old, made it out of the residence unharmed and are cooperating with investigators. No other injuries were reported.

BCSO said the man had a criminal history and outstanding warrants.

Salazar said one of the deputies has more than 10 years of experience with the sheriff’s office, while the other is a two-year veteran.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, this marks the second time BCSO has been involved in a shooting this year.

The sheriff asked the community to be patient with the sheriff’s office, as it will continue to investigate the scene for several hours.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.