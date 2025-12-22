Caught on camera: Shootout between man, BCSO deputies leaves neighborhood shocked

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Residents in a north Bexar County neighborhood are stunned after a shootout took place while deputies responded to a ‘domestic disturbance’ call Sunday morning.

A 38-year-old man was shot and killed by Bexar County deputies after opening fire on them during a domestic disturbance call, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar.

KSAT obtained audio of the shooting, as well as additional law enforcement officials responding.

“I was actually in my shed this morning,” Kyle Stewart said. “I heard the gunshots, too. It was two or three, and then about four.”

Stewart said he heard the man who died and a woman in the home arguing before, but said they were ‘typical arguments’.

“I didn’t ever think, or thought, that it would explode to that extent,” Stewart said.

Several other people in the neighborhood who did not want to be on-camera said this is not something they expected to happen near them.

“We’ve been here for years, and fortunately, everything is nice and peaceful,” one man said.

“I was able to at least partially view body camera video it appears the deputies did as best they could, given the situation,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

Salazar said a woman called for help because of a domestic disturbance.

“The male suspect, who I believe is estranged from the female, came to the residence and reportedly forced entry to the residence,” Sheriff Salazar said. “She was able to flee and call 911.”

Sheriff Salazar said once deputies arrived, the suspect went into a ‘makeshift bedroom’ in front of the home.

“It appears that the suspect may have produced a weapon and began firing on both deputies within a span of about six to eight feet,” Sheriff Salazar said.

Two deputies were injured, according to Sheriff Salazar, one was struck in the hip and the other in the hand. Both deputies are being treated at the hospital and are expected to be okay.

The deputies both returned gunfire, and the suspect died at the home where the shooting happened.

“Thankfully, the female and two children made it out of the residence just fine,” Sheriff Salazar said.

