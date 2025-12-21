Skip to main content
BCSO to provide details on shooting in far north Bexar County

KSAT will livestream the event in this article

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Devan Karp, Reporter

Everett Allen, Photojournalist

BCSO badge (BCSO)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is expected to provide details on a shooting in far north Bexar County.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar will be at the scene to give information to media around 10:30 a.m. in the 700 block of Tecumseh Drive.

KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

