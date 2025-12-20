San Antonio police to provide details on South Side shooting Shooting happened Saturday afternoon near Southwest Military Drive and Interstate 35 South SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is expected to provide details on a shooting on the South Side.
The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Southwest Military Drive and Interstate 35 South.
SAPD Police Chief William McManus will be at the scene to give information to media around 3:45 p.m.
Additional information was not immediately available.
This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.
