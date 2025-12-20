Skip to main content
San Antonio police to provide details on South Side shooting

Shooting happened Saturday afternoon near Southwest Military Drive and Interstate 35 South

Andrea K. Moreno, Digital Journalist

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Jarryd Luna, Photojournalist

Emilio Sanchez, Photojournalist

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is expected to provide details on a shooting on the South Side.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Southwest Military Drive and Interstate 35 South.

SAPD Police Chief William McManus will be at the scene to give information to media around 3:45 p.m.

KSAT will livestream the news conference in this article. Delays are possible; if there is not a livestream available, please check back at a later time.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Southwest Military Drive and Interstate 35 South. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update this story as more information becomes available.

