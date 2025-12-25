Man posed as border patrol agent, threatened to shoot drivers, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – A 76-year-old man posed as a border patrol agent and threatened to shoot drivers while demanding to see their documentation, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD said that the man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, deadly conduct and impersonating a public servant.

Police officers had responded around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday to the 1200 block of West French Place for reports of the man threatening drivers with a gun.

The department said its officer later detained the 76-year-old man as he attempted to walk to his home.

The man was found with a gun, a hat that implied he was a border patrol agent and a “non-descript badge” on his belt, police stated.

“The male appeared to be having a mental health crisis,” SAPD wrote in a preliminary report.

Further investigation revealed that the 76-year-old man approached drivers in the area, pointed a gun at them and demanded to see their “papers,” according to police.

The investigation remains ongoing. Further information was readily available.

