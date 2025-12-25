Man hospitalized after drive-by shooting on Southwest Side, San Antonio police say

Police said that the gunfire hit the man in his shoulder.

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital after a drive-by shooting on the Southwest Side.

The shooting happened around 7 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Division Avenue.

According to SAPD, someone inside a vehicle drove toward the man. Then, gunshots came from the vehicle.

Police said that the gunfire hit the man in his shoulder. He was later hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

SAPD said that the man is currently experiencing homelessness. An officer at the scene described him as a “nuisance” to the area.

He used to live in a home nearby, according to the officer. However, someone else owns the home now.

The officer also stated that the man has been arrested multiple times, with charges related to criminal trespass.

