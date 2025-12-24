Man involved in shootout that injured 2 Bexar County deputies had been deported in 2024, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar provided new information on the criminal background of a man involved in a shootout that left two deputies injured.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a domestic violence call on Sunday in the 700 block of Tecumseh Drive.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, BCSO said Jose Arley Fernandez Solano and responding deputies, Nathan Sigala and Nicholas Zinni, got in a physical struggle before Solano fired a shot that struck both deputies.

The deputies returned fire, and Solano was killed, BCSO said.

The sheriff said Solano had left Costa Rica in 2019 and came to live in the U.S. on an overstayed Visa.

From 2019 to 2022, Solano lived in the Austin area and picked up a sexual assault charge before moving to San Antonio, Salazar said.

After “several” run-ins with BCSO, Solano was arrested in 2024 and spent the majority of the remaining year in ICE custody, according to Salazar.

The sheriff said Solano was deported on Dec. 2, 2024, but found his way back to the U.S. by Feb. 2025.

In October 2025, BCSO received a domestic violence-related call at the home on Tecumseh Drive. Solano had left the scene by the time deputies arrived, the sheriff said.

BCSO has been called out to the home at least 22 times since January 2024.

Salazar said he believes a woman at the home may have been harboring Solano.

Salazar said the sheriff’s office will publicly release a color-coded timeline in the coming days to illustrate better what led to Sunday’s shooting.

One of the deputies injured in the shooting has since been released from the hospital.

Both deputies will be placed on administrative leave until medical professionals clear them to return to patrol, per BCSO policies.

Read also: