Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting man in west Bexar County, sheriff says

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man in west Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Courtney Renee Hooper, 36, was taken into custody and charged with murder on Wednesday, Bexar County Javier Salazar said.

BCSO deputies responded to a call for the shooting after 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Mallow Grove.

A 42-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound, Salazar said.

Salazar said that Hooper and the man were in a relationship. Children were also at the home when the shooting happened.

Hooper provided deputies with security camera footage. She claimed that the footage showed the man assaulting her shortly before the shooting, Salazar stated.

However, the sheriff said the video “made her seem even more guilty,” and did not show an assault taking place.

He said there was an extensive call history for dating-related disturbances at the home.

Salazar advised that residents are aware that domestic violence-related homicides see an uptick during the holidays.

“(The) situation is not going to resolve itself on its own,” he said as he advised domestic violence victims to seek support before matters escalate.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

