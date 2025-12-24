Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
79º
Join Insider for Free
Trending
Alleged serial killer’s remains to be removed from Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
LIST: What’s open, closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in San Antonio
Former Hispanic chamber president indicted, accused of defrauding her 103-year-old mother
New Texas laws going into effect on Jan. 1, 2026
H-E-B announces grand opening date for new northwest Bexar County store
Appeals court overturns man’s 20-year murder sentence for shooting during dog petting argument
“Construction can’t continue”: South Texas builders say ICE arrests have upended industry
FBI warns of ‘modern-day terrorism’ as Texas-born extremist group targets youth online
Six dead and a family left reeling after Mexican Navy medical flight crashes in Texas

Local News

Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting man in west Bexar County, sheriff says

Courtney Renee Hooper, 36, was taken into custody on Wednesday

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Zaria Oates, Reporter

Alexis Montalbo, Photojournalist

Courtney Renee Hooper, 36 (KSAT)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A woman has been arrested after allegedly shooting and killing a man in west Bexar County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Courtney Renee Hooper, 36, was taken into custody and charged with murder on Wednesday, Bexar County Javier Salazar said.

Recommended Videos

BCSO deputies responded to a call for the shooting after 6 a.m. in the 100 block of Mallow Grove.

A 42-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound, Salazar said.

Salazar said that Hooper and the man were in a relationship. Children were also at the home when the shooting happened.

Hooper provided deputies with security camera footage. She claimed that the footage showed the man assaulting her shortly before the shooting, Salazar stated.

However, the sheriff said the video “made her seem even more guilty,” and did not show an assault taking place.

He said there was an extensive call history for dating-related disturbances at the home.

Salazar advised that residents are aware that domestic violence-related homicides see an uptick during the holidays.

“(The) situation is not going to resolve itself on its own,” he said as he advised domestic violence victims to seek support before matters escalate.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is so much help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services, including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

Read also:

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

Recommended Videos