SAPD officer, injured man identified after domestic violence-turned-shooting incident

SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized and is facing charges after a domestic violence-related call ended with a shooting involving a San Antonio Police Department officer, according to Chief William McManus.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Southwest Military Drive and Interstate 35 South.

Eric Campos, 23, was charged with deadly conduct and criminal mischief after threatening a woman he knew and her co-worker, according to Bexar County court records.

Campos was shot at by both the co-worker and a nearby San Antonio police officer who observed the shooting.

Campos was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, SAPD said.

McManus said it remains unclear if SAPD Officer Jacob Munoz or the co-worker struck Campos.

Munoz has been placed on administrative leave as the shooting is investigated. He has two years of service with the department.

On Saturday, McManus told the media what led to the shooting. “This is a bit of a complicated story,” he said.

Initially, officers responded to a family violence call at around 2 p.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Ann Arbor.

A woman told police that Campos was breaking the windows of her vehicle. Police said the two were in a relationship; however, it is unclear if it was ongoing.

The woman called a co-worker, who came to pick her up, and they drove to their workplace, the chief said. When they arrived at their workplace, Campos was already there.

McManus said that Campos pursued the two as they traveled north on I-35.

At the Southwest Military Drive turnaround, SAPD said Campos rammed the co-worker’s vehicle and threatened him.

The co-worker fired multiple rounds towards Campos’ vehicle, SAPD said.

Munoz, who was in a patrol vehicle nearby, returned fire at the vehicle he believed was firing shots, according to SAPD.

The shooting happened just after 2:30 p.m. Saturday near Southwest Military Drive and Interstate 35 South. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Both Munoz and the co-worker fired shots, McManus said, but it is unclear whether Campos was also shooting or had a firearm.

Campos was shot in his shoulder; it is unclear whose bullet struck him, McManus said.

No other injuries were reported.

According to a KSAT Investigates analysis, this marks at least the 14th time an SAPD officer has been involved in a shooting this year.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic violence, there is help for you. KSAT has a list of resources on its Domestic Violence webpage, which also explains how to identify different types of abuse.

If it’s an emergency, text or call 911. For wrap-around services including the Battered Women and Children’s Shelter, call Family Violence Prevention Services at (210) 733-8810.

You can also contact the Bexar County Family Justice Center, which also provides wrap-around services at (210) 631-0100.

Read also: