SAPD: Driver arrested in connection with crash that injured pregnant woman, 18-year-old passenger

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a driver was arrested in connection with a crash that injured two women, including one that’s six months pregnant.

The crash happened just after 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Pecan Valley Drive and the Interstate 37 access road.

According to an SAPD preliminary report, the driver of a Toyota Camry heading eastbound on Pecan Valley Drive attempted to turn onto the northbound access road of I-37.

However, police said the driver did not yield to traffic and crashed into a Jeep Compass heading westbound on Pecan Valley Drive.

After the collision, SAPD said the Toyota Camry driver fled from the scene.

The driver of the Jeep Compass, a 41-year-old woman, was later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the report said. She’s currently around six months pregnant.

Police stated that the passenger in the Jeep Compass, an 18-year-old woman, also sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The report said that the driver who caused the crash was later taken into custody.

