SAPD: Man taken into custody after West Side crash, fleeing on foot with child across traffic

SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken into custody after crashing his vehicle on the West Side and fleeing on foot while carrying a child across the main lanes of traffic, according to San Antonio police.

The crash happened Wednesday night near the 9900 block of Texas 151 Access Road near Potranco Road.

Police at the scene told KSAT officers observed the man crash into a light pole.

When officers approached, police said the man initially exited the vehicle, then returned, took the child, and ran across the main lanes of traffic toward the parking lot of the North West San Antonio VA Clinic.

The child, who SAPD believes is 2 years old, suffered minor scrapes on her feet but “nothing significant from the crash,” police said.

SAPD said officers quickly located and took the man into custody without a pursuit.

The man is being evaluated for possibly driving while intoxicated and faces possible charges for child endangerment, police said.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation remains ongoing.

