Merry Christmas! We’ll go from record warmth to near-freezing temps in a matter of days!

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

TODAY: Morning clouds with afternoon sun, Near 80

THIS WEEKEND: Warm & Quiet across Texas for travel

SUNDAY NIGHT: STRONG cold front arrives

MONDAY MORNING: Temps drop, gusts up to 40 mph

MONDAY & TUESDAY: Highs in 50s

WEDNESDAY MORNING: Near-freezing

NYE: Looking chilly & quiet

FORECAST

TODAY

It'll be one of our warmest Christmases on record! (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Merry Christmas! Much like the last few days, we’ll have morning clouds and afternoon sun. It’ll be warm and muggy. I’m forecasting a high of 79, which would be one of our warmest Christmases on record for San Antonio. Records date back to the 1880s!

Here's a look at San Antonio's warmest Christmases on record (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FRIDAY & THE WEEKEND

Similar weather day-to-day! Morning clouds, afternoon sun, and highs near 80 degrees. We’ll be close to record warmth each day. Weather across the state should be quiet for travel.

SUNDAY NIGHT

BIG temp drop early next week (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A strong cold front arrives, to cool us down by 30 to 40 degrees! By Monday morning, temperatures will be in the 40s with very gusty winds. Winds will gust from the north up to 40 mph at times. Make sure your Christmas decorations are secure!

MONDAY & TUESDAY

We’ll see cool weather. Highs will be in the 50s.

NEW YEAR’S EVE & NEW YEAR’S DAY

Wednesday morning will be our coldest in a while. In fact, San Antonio could see it’s first official freeze of the year.

We’ll have plenty of sun, so highs will be in the 60s.

For NYE celebrations Wednesday night, it’ll be a bit chilly but nice!

