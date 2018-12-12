Lawsuit accuses Precinct 2 constable of trying to caress deputy in hot tub during work trip

SAN ANTONIO - A lawsuit filed in district court Tuesday accuses Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable Michelle Barrientes Vela of attempting to touch and caress a deputy during a work trip last year and then retaliating against him after he refused her advances.

Deputy Leonicio Moreno said he was unfairly targeted by the constable and eventually demoted months after the incident, which the lawsuit states happened in a hotel hot tub in Galveston in late July 2017.

In addition to the constable repeatedly trying to touch and caress Moreno, she also referred to him as her husband, according to the suit.

A third Precinct 2 employee, Deputy Chris De La Cerda, is named in the lawsuit as a witness to the hot tub incident.

Barrientes Vela did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit Wednesday.

The suit states that Moreno has continued to be retaliated against by Barrientes Vela after returning to work in late June.

Tuesday's lawsuit, which seeks up to $1 million in damages, is the latest legal action involving the first-term constable.

Earlier this year, two other Precinct 2 deputies sued Barrientes Vela, alleging defamation.

Court records show both cases were dismissed in late September.

In June, the Defenders reported that Moreno and De La Cerda were terminated after a state investigation determined that they falsified the training records of themselves and other members of the agency.

Both deputies later won back their jobs after the county's Civil Service Commission voted to overturn their terminations.

