Strong cold front to bring weather changes to San Antonio

FORECAST HIGHLIGHTS

THIS WEEKEND: Warm & Quiet across Texas for travel

COLD FRONT: Arrives Sunday overnight

MORNINGS: Temps drop to the 30s, wind gusts up to 40 mph

NEW YEARS: Looking chilly & quiet

FORECAST

THIS WEEKEND

San Antonio is wrapping up the week with unseasonably warm weather. Saturday is expected to reach 82 degrees, with the potential to tie the record. Sunday remains warm as well, topping out near 80 degrees, only a few degrees shy of the record.

Weekend Planner (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

If you’re headed out this weekend, expect partly cloudy skies and warm conditions leading up to the arrival of the cold front.

COLD FRONT

A strong cold front is expected to move through San Antonio late Sunday night brining much cooler & gusty conditions. Secure loose holiday decorations Sunday before the front arrives as winds could gust up to 40 mph. After temperatures will decrease into the the 30s & 40s Monday morning for many.

Winds will be gusty as the front approaches so make sure your Christmas decorations are secure! (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

There’s a slight chance of rain during the overnight hours, mainly affecting areas south and east toward the coastal plains. Roadways may be damp for Monday morning’s commute, so keep that in mind when heading out.

NEW YEARS

After the front moves through, colder air sticks around. Morning lows dip into the 30s for Tuesday and Wednesday, with Wednesday possibly near freezing. Not expected to be freezing for everyone, but highs will stay in the 40s and 50s—so you’ll want to bundle up if celebrating outdoors.

Cooler and more average temperatures to ring in the New Year (Copyright KSAT-12 2025 - All Rights Reserved)

Daily Forecast KSAT meteorologists keep you on top of the ever-changing South Texas weather. Email Address Sign Up

QUICK WEATHER LINKS