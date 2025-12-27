Bexar County Precinct 4 Judge Michele Garcia dead following battle with cancer, officials say

SAN ANTONIO – Judge Michele Garcia, Bexar County justice of the peace for Precinct 4, has died, county officials said Saturday morning.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Tommy Calvert shared the news on Facebook, along with other leaders sharing tributes to Garcia.

“Her legacy of service, compassion, and resilience will never be forgotten,” Precinct 4 Constable Kat Brown said on social media. “Heaven has surely gained a beautiful and courageous angel.”

In the post, Calvert said he asked for the precinct’s office flag to be flown at half-staff for nine days in Garcia’s honor.

According to posts by Brown and Bexar County Clerk Lucy Adame-Clark, Garcia’s death came after a battle with cancer.

“She fought her battle with cancer with remarkable strength, grace, and courage,” Brown said, “inspiring so many along the way.”

KSAT 12 has reached out to Bexar County leaders for more information and comment on Garcia’s death.

