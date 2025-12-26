Skip to main content
Man killed in west Bexar County Christmas Eve shooting identified

The shooting suspect in Evaristo Reyes Gomez Jr.’s death is a woman he was in a relationship with, sheriff says

Ryan Cerna, Digital News Trainee

Police Lights on top of car (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com)

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in west Bexar County has been identified by the medical examiner’s office.

Evaristo Reyes Gomez Jr., 42, died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The ME’s office ruled his death a homicide.

The shooting happened after 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Mallow Grove.

>> Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting man in west Bexar County, sheriff says

Courtney Renee Hooper, 36, was taken into custody and charged with murder after the shooting, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The sheriff said Hooper and Gomez were in a relationship, and children were present at the time of the shooting.

Salazar said there was an extensive call history for dating-related disturbances at the home.

Read more:

