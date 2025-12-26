Man killed in west Bexar County Christmas Eve shooting identified

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in west Bexar County has been identified by the medical examiner’s office.

Evaristo Reyes Gomez Jr., 42, died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The ME’s office ruled his death a homicide.

Recommended Videos

The shooting happened after 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Mallow Grove.

>> Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting man in west Bexar County, sheriff says

Courtney Renee Hooper, 36, was taken into custody and charged with murder after the shooting, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.

The sheriff said Hooper and Gomez were in a relationship, and children were present at the time of the shooting.

Salazar said there was an extensive call history for dating-related disturbances at the home.

Read more: