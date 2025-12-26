Man killed in west Bexar County Christmas Eve shooting identified The shooting suspect in Evaristo Reyes Gomez Jr.’s death is a woman he was in a relationship with, sheriff says Police Lights on top of car (KPRC2/Click2Houston.com) BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – A man who was shot and killed on Christmas Eve in west Bexar County has been identified by the medical examiner’s office.
Evaristo Reyes Gomez Jr., 42, died from a gunshot wound to the chest. The ME’s office ruled his death a homicide.
The shooting happened after 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Mallow Grove.
>> Woman arrested, accused of fatally shooting man in west Bexar County, sheriff says
Courtney Renee Hooper, 36, was taken into custody and charged with murder after the shooting, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said.
The sheriff said Hooper and Gomez were in a relationship, and children were present at the time of the shooting.
Salazar said there was an extensive call history for dating-related disturbances at the home.
About the Author Ryan Cerna headshot
Ryan Cerna is a digital news trainee at KSAT. Cerna graduated with degrees in Journalism and Radio-Television-Film from the University of Texas in 2024. He has worked in newsrooms in Austin and New York City before his time in San Antonio.
