Viral orange ‘Marty Supreme’ blimp spotted in New Braunfels

Orange blimp advertising film, "Marty Supreme," spotted in New Braunfels, Texas on Friday, Dec. 26, 2025.

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it’s a blimp promoting Timothée Chalamet’s latest movie.

A bright, orange blimp promoting the movie “Marty Supreme” was spotted this weekend in New Braunfels, marking the latest in a string of marketing stunts for the film.

Recommended Videos

The blimp, featuring the movie’s title and tagline, “Dream Big,” is flying through the Texas skies and across America this month in a press tour described by Variety as “unconventional.”

Chris Larson and his son visit the Marty Supreme blimp in New Braunfels on Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025. (Blue Horizon Media)

What does a blimp have in common with a movie about a table tennis player?

Turns out, very little: There’s no blimp in the movie.

But whether it is Chalamet climbing the Sphere in Las Vegas or a bright orange blimp in New Braunfels, one local describes it as “marketing genius.”

“People are going to see it, have no clue what it’s about,” local Chris Larson said in a video posted to social media, “and they are going to Google it.”

See something interesting in the skies of your community? Share photos and videos with us on KSAT Connect:

Open the KSAT News app, KSAT Weather app, or visit the KSAT Connect web page . We recommend using the KSAT News app for regular access to KSAT Connect!

If you’re on the KSAT News app, click KSAT Connect in the navigation bar at the bottom of your screen. If you’re in the KSAT Weather Authority app, open the navigation bar at the top left of your screen and click KSAT Connect.

Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”

Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”

Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.

Select “Outdoors” as the channel and “Activities” as the category.

Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.

Click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Read also: