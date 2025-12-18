KSAT Rewind 2025: This year in San Antonio through the lens of viewers on KSAT Connect

SAN ANTONIO – This year was one for the history books in the Alamo City, and we are thankful to viewers like you for bringing us along the journey.
As the year comes to a close, we are taking a walk down memory lane with some of the best moments from 2025 we saw on KSAT Connect.
January kicked off the year with fireworks, snow day
The year began with a bang as the city gathered in and around downtown San Antonio and all across South Central Texas to watch fireworks light up the night and ring in the new year.
The first fall of snow in nearly four years came on Jan. 21.
While it was generally less than an inch in most places, that didn’t stop South Texans from enjoying the winter weather.
Rodeo returned to town in February
The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo began on Thursday, Feb. 6, bringing concerts, a carnival and other festivities to the Alamo City.
March brings ‘blood moon’ to South Texas skies, fires rage across Fredericksberg
South Texas experienced a total lunar eclipse, also known as a “blood moon,” in the early morning hours of March 14.
A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the moon, casting a shadow on it.
During a total lunar eclipse, the moon turns reddish as sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere. This light bends, removing blue tones and allowing red and orange shades to reach the moon’s surface.
On March 15, a massive wildfire raged across thousands of acres of land in Gillespie County.
The fire burned across 9,858 acres and destroyed nine homes over the course of nearly 150 hours.
A firefighter was injured and has been released.
Final Four takes over the Alamodome, Hemisfair in April
The 2024-25 Men’s College Basketball season concluded in San Antonio on Monday, April 7 at the Alamodome.
No. 1 seeds Florida and Houston met in the championship, and the Gators took down the Cougars in a 65-63 thriller.
Thousands of fans lined up to see performances by Pitbull, Jelly Roll, T-Pain, Doechii and Chris Stapleton for free at the March Madness Music Festival in Hemisfair.
San Antonians ‘fiesta’ with KSAT in April, May
Fiesta, the city’s 11-day celebration, brought back signature parades and traditions from April 24 to May 4.
KSAT 12 once again served as the official station of Fiesta, providing live coverage of the celebration’s biggest events.
You can watch the full 2025 Fiesta Flambeau parade in the video player below.
13 lives lost following record rainfall along Perrin Beitel in June
San Antonio experienced lots of rain in the early summer months, with more than 6 inches falling in the early morning hours of June 12.
Thirteen people were killed as raging floodwaters swept their vehicles away that morning.
The rain fell rapidly, setting a record for hourly rainfall rate in San Antonio, and marking the 10th wettest day on record.
117 people killed in historic flooding along Guadalupe River in July
On the morning of July 4, between 10 to 12 inches of rain fell in Kerr County and surrounding areas, KSAT Weather Authority meteorologists reported.
117 people were killed in the devastating Hill Country floods, and two people still remain missing.
Viewers gave us some of the first looks at the devastation on KSAT Connect as the Guadalupe River swelled.
Miryam
This is in Hunt TX near Schumacher Crossing when the river was flooded - we were thankfully okay but saw this longhorn in the water. The longhorn was struggling and had come from upstream, and we were trying to help it get to the left side. Ultimately it made it out and got onto land but was crazy to see in the water
JP Kerrville
Kerrville, Rio Robles Senior Community. After the river has receded. Showing an RV that was pushed into a permanent home.
Viewers also showed us some of the rescue efforts that took place that day, as first responders helped people get to safety.
San Antonio kids headed back to school in August, September
For some San Antonio children, August marked their first day of school.
For others, August brought the first of many lasts, as seniors embarked on their final first day of school.
No matter the age, Good Morning San Antonio helped students and families across Bexar County get ready for the school day.
October brought Halloween haunts, furry frights to San Antonio
As the weather began to cool, viewers started sharing how they were getting geared up for spooky season.
KSAT viewers also shared their “gourd-geous” pumpkin carvings.
But nothing topped seeing many of our viewers and their furry friends’ creative costumes on Halloween.
KSAT, viewers honored veterans in November
KSAT was proud to help honor and thank all the veterans and military families that call Military City USA home, with the help of photos shared by viewers.
Elvira G Oviedo
My dad, Oscar Garcia, proudly served his country in 1970. Although he may have been drafted, it ultimately became a true blessing. His time in the military shaped him into the man he is today. He is a proud Veteran.
LauraSolis
Honoring my husband Pedro Solis on Veterans Day! Happy Veterans Day my love! Thank you for all you do. We love you! #thankyouforyourservice #purpleheartarmy
Nicole1425
We would like to thank SSG Salas for his service in the US Army. He is an Operation Iraqi Freedom Veteran. Love Aiden, Ava, & Trisha! ❤️🤍💙
Runners showcase their wellness journey ahead of first San Antonio Marathon in December
Viewers took us along the 26.2-mile journey at the inaugural San Antonio Marathon on Dec. 7, along with the many more miles that were ran in preparation for the event.
Jam1230
--My running journey started many years ago with a prayer for discipline to exercise consistently and from my first run to my current exercise activity I thank God for the ability to do so. As many of my immediate family members battle diabetes, I strive to exercise diligently keeping them in mind and believing for them to remain courageous in their fight. Endurance running has shown me enhanced health, physical growth and increased faith. I'm so glad to participate in the first San Antonio Half Marathon this weekend. Good luck and God bless all participants. Julian
Briana
Finding time to train as a mom isn’t always easy, but with the help of my village we made it happen! So pumped to be running my 6th half marathon, and this time with our little boy on board!🤰Huge thanks to my family and friends for their endless support during this training season. SATX, let’s crush this! 🏃♀️💥
We loved seeing all the signs that friends and families made to help cheer on the racers!
KSAT viewers celebrate the winter holidays
As we move into the final weeks of winter, viewers are sharing how they are getting into the holiday spirit.
Jenny Lamey
Our 2025 LAMEY LAND Christmas decorations in Saint Hedwig Tx...has cars coming though every night to view our display.. we love this so every year the enlightenment it brings to others. Merriest of a Christmas to you all at ksat...
SkyWatcher (Oscar)
I was up way too late last night, but it was worth it. The San Antonio River Walk Christmas lights are simply stunning. Y'all need to see this in person.
We are incredibly grateful to all our viewers for allowing us to report on your community.
KSAT wishes you a Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year.
