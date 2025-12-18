Skip to main content
Local News

KSAT Rewind 2025: This year in San Antonio through the lens of viewers on KSAT Connect

Christian Riley Dutcher, Digital Journalist

A collection of photos shared on KSAT Connect in 2025. (Christian Riley Dutcher, KSAT 12)

SAN ANTONIO – This year was one for the history books in the Alamo City, and we are thankful to viewers like you for bringing us along the journey.

As the year comes to a close, we are taking a walk down memory lane with some of the best moments from 2025 we saw on KSAT Connect.

January kicked off the year with fireworks, snow day

The year began with a bang as the city gathered in and around downtown San Antonio and all across South Central Texas to watch fireworks light up the night and ring in the new year.

RickRickRick

Happy New Year!

0
San Antonio
Brandonbrdz03

Happy New Years from Eagle Pass,TX

1
San Antonio

The first fall of snow in nearly four years came on Jan. 21.

While it was generally less than an inch in most places, that didn’t stop South Texans from enjoying the winter weather.

Pin media image
Longoria family
0
San Antonio
Snow in NBTX!
CeliaDLC

Snow in NBTX!

0
New Braunfels
Everett enjoying his first “snow”!
SpiveyWeather

Everett enjoying his first “snow”!

0
San Antonio

Rodeo returned to town in February

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo began on Thursday, Feb. 6, bringing concerts, a carnival and other festivities to the Alamo City.

Innocent wonder and gentle nature = a beautiful moment 💙🤠
vmcavazos

Innocent wonder and gentle nature = a beautiful moment 💙🤠

0
San Antonio
Deep in the heart of Texas
Kirk

Deep in the heart of Texas

0
San Antonio
Lets Rodeo San Antonio!
Harley

Lets Rodeo San Antonio!

0
San Antonio

March brings ‘blood moon’ to South Texas skies, fires rage across Fredericksberg

South Texas experienced a total lunar eclipse, also known as a “blood moon,” in the early morning hours of March 14.

Blood moon last night
MSmith

Blood moon last night

0
Needville

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the moon, casting a shadow on it.

Total Eclipse of the moon 2am 3-14-25
Joe M Paredes III

Total Eclipse of the moon 2am 3-14-25

0
San Antonio

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon turns reddish as sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere. This light bends, removing blue tones and allowing red and orange shades to reach the moon’s surface.

Recent lunar eclipse photo taken through telescope by Ava Torres
Ava Torres

Recent lunar eclipse photo taken through telescope by Ava Torres

1
San Antonio

On March 15, a massive wildfire raged across thousands of acres of land in Gillespie County.

MercedezB

Crabapple fire Hwy 16 N

0
Willow City

The fire burned across 9,858 acres and destroyed nine homes over the course of nearly 150 hours.

The Crabapple Fire in Gillespie County ignited on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A firefighter was injured and has been released.

Final Four takes over the Alamodome, Hemisfair in April

The 2024-25 Men’s College Basketball season concluded in San Antonio on Monday, April 7 at the Alamodome.

NCAA Mens Final Four Dribble
jm808

NCAA Mens Final Four Dribble

0
San Antonio

No. 1 seeds Florida and Houston met in the championship, and the Gators took down the Cougars in a 65-63 thriller.

Coogs House!!! Way to Go Coogs!! What a Game!!
Fun

Coogs House!!! Way to Go Coogs!! What a Game!!

0
San Antonio
Still recovering from the game last night! Way to Come Back against Duke!
Fun

Still recovering from the game last night! Way to Come Back against Duke!

0
San Antonio

Thousands of fans lined up to see performances by Pitbull, Jelly Roll, T-Pain, Doechii and Chris Stapleton for free at the March Madness Music Festival in Hemisfair.

San Antonians ‘fiesta’ with KSAT in April, May

Fiesta, the city’s 11-day celebration, brought back signature parades and traditions from April 24 to May 4.

Pin media image
Stephanie Montoya
0
San Antonio
Fiesta Flambeau 2025 photo recap (KSAT 2025)
The Petite Flowers at NIOSA!
MarciaSA

The Petite Flowers at NIOSA!

0
San Antonio
Pin media image
Robert Rodriguez
0
San Antonio

KSAT 12 once again served as the official station of Fiesta, providing live coverage of the celebration’s biggest events.

Pin media image
jenandbella17
0
San Antonio

You can watch the full 2025 Fiesta Flambeau parade in the video player below.

13 lives lost following record rainfall along Perrin Beitel in June

San Antonio experienced lots of rain in the early summer months, with more than 6 inches falling in the early morning hours of June 12.

A photo I shot from my balcony
pkzuniga

A photo I shot from my balcony

0
Downtown

Thirteen people were killed as raging floodwaters swept their vehicles away that morning.

Victims of the June 12, 2025, flood in San Antonio. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The rain fell rapidly, setting a record for hourly rainfall rate in San Antonio, and marking the 10th wettest day on record.

Josie Mendoza

The San Antonio River at the Mission Reach.

0
Kingsborough Ridge

117 people killed in historic flooding along Guadalupe River in July

On the morning of July 4, between 10 to 12 inches of rain fell in Kerr County and surrounding areas, KSAT Weather Authority meteorologists reported.

4 July at Jellystone.
Tammie Wewers

4 July at Jellystone.

0
Kerrville

117 people were killed in the devastating Hill Country floods, and two people still remain missing.

The full list of confirmed victims from the Hill Country floods. (KSAT/Courtesy)
Becky Doege Head
0
New Braunfels

Viewers gave us some of the first looks at the devastation on KSAT Connect as the Guadalupe River swelled.

Car at G Street Bridge. Kerrville
CJ B

Car at G Street Bridge. Kerrville

0
Kerrville
Miryam

This is in Hunt TX near Schumacher Crossing when the river was flooded - we were thankfully okay but saw this longhorn in the water. The longhorn was struggling and had come from upstream, and we were trying to help it get to the left side. Ultimately it made it out and got onto land but was crazy to see in the water

1
Kerrville
Storm damage in Hunt on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Courtesy)
Debris from home at Ingram Damn.
Hank331

Debris from home at Ingram Damn.

0
Ingram
JP Kerrville

Kerrville, Rio Robles Senior Community. After the river has receded. Showing an RV that was pushed into a permanent home.

0
Kerrville
Water is starting to go down
Jsum814

Water is starting to go down

0
Kerrville

Viewers also showed us some of the rescue efforts that took place that day, as first responders helped people get to safety.

JKeylon

State police helicopter rescuing stranded flood victims.

0
Kerrville

San Antonio kids headed back to school in August, September

For some San Antonio children, August marked their first day of school.

I’m excited to announce my son started PreK today!🥲❤️
Robert villa 3

I’m excited to announce my son started PreK today!🥲❤️

0
Greater Dellview

For others, August brought the first of many lasts, as seniors embarked on their final first day of school.

Last First Day of school for these two cousins! 🥹
Dolores Manzanarez

Last First Day of school for these two cousins! 🥹

0
Main/Military Plaza

No matter the age, Good Morning San Antonio helped students and families across Bexar County get ready for the school day.

Olivia going to 4th grade and Maddie starting Kinder Yay!
ggarcia118@satx.rr.com

Olivia going to 4th grade and Maddie starting Kinder Yay!

0
Far West Side
First day of school!
egarcia

First day of school!

0
San Antonio
Officially in High School!
Bianca

Officially in High School!

0
Main/Military Plaza

October brought Halloween haunts, furry frights to San Antonio

As the weather began to cool, viewers started sharing how they were getting geared up for spooky season.

Happy Halloween!
Happy Halloween- Lopez Family

Happy Halloween!

0
Cibolo
Happy Halloween !
Gingerspice

Happy Halloween !

0
Far West Side
Come by the Bone Yard this Halloween! 5119 Clark Ave SA TX 78223
Katelyn

Come by the Bone Yard this Halloween! 5119 Clark Ave SA TX 78223

0
East Side

KSAT viewers also shared their “gourd-geous” pumpkin carvings.

Got to get all of our pumpkins carved before Halloween! 🎃
Jimmy S

Got to get all of our pumpkins carved before Halloween! 🎃

0
Northeast Side
A couple of pumpkins I carved during last night's storm.
Jimmy S

A couple of pumpkins I carved during last night's storm.

0
Northeast Side

But nothing topped seeing many of our viewers and their furry friends’ creative costumes on Halloween.

Treviño Family Halloween 2025
SteveT11

Treviño Family Halloween 2025

0
Northwest Side
My Miss Frizzle costume for our annual Storybook Character Parade!
Book Babe

My Miss Frizzle costume for our annual Storybook Character Parade!

0
Springvale
This is “ Lilly “ her Halloween costume
Unknown

This is “ Lilly “ her Halloween costume

0
Cibolo

KSAT, viewers honored veterans in November

KSAT was proud to help honor and thank all the veterans and military families that call Military City USA home, with the help of photos shared by viewers.

Reyes Thelma

Thank you for your service

0
Kingsborough Ridge
My dad, Oscar Garcia, proudly served his country in 1970. Although he may have been drafted, it ultimately became a true blessing. His time in the military shaped him into the man he is today. He is a proud Veteran.
Elvira G Oviedo

My dad, Oscar Garcia, proudly served his country in 1970. Although he may have been drafted, it ultimately became a true blessing. His time in the military shaped him into the man he is today. He is a proud Veteran.

0
San Antonio International Airport Vicinity
Honoring my husband Pedro Solis on Veterans Day! Happy Veterans Day my love! Thank you for all you do. We love you! #thankyouforyourservice #purpleheartarmy
LauraSolis

Honoring my husband Pedro Solis on Veterans Day! Happy Veterans Day my love! Thank you for all you do. We love you! #thankyouforyourservice #purpleheartarmy

0
Far West Side
We would like to thank SSG Salas for his service in the US Army. He is an Operation Iraqi Freedom Veteran. Love Aiden, Ava, & Trisha! ❤️🤍💙
Nicole1425

We would like to thank SSG Salas for his service in the US Army. He is an Operation Iraqi Freedom Veteran. Love Aiden, Ava, & Trisha! ❤️🤍💙

0
Kenedy

Runners showcase their wellness journey ahead of first San Antonio Marathon in December

Viewers took us along the 26.2-mile journey at the inaugural San Antonio Marathon on Dec. 7, along with the many more miles that were ran in preparation for the event.

Jam1230

--My running journey started many years ago with a prayer for discipline to exercise consistently and from my first run to my current exercise activity I thank God for the ability to do so. As many of my immediate family members battle diabetes, I strive to exercise diligently keeping them in mind and believing for them to remain courageous in their fight. Endurance running has shown me enhanced health, physical growth and increased faith. I'm so glad to participate in the first San Antonio Half Marathon this weekend. Good luck and God bless all participants. Julian

0
Fair Oaks Ranch
Finding time to train as a mom isn’t always easy, but with the help of my village we made it happen! So pumped to be running my 6th half marathon, and this time with our little boy on board!🤰Huge thanks to my family and friends for their endless support during this training season. SATX, let’s crush this! 🏃‍♀️💥
Briana

Finding time to train as a mom isn’t always easy, but with the help of my village we made it happen! So pumped to be running my 6th half marathon, and this time with our little boy on board!🤰Huge thanks to my family and friends for their endless support during this training season. SATX, let’s crush this! 🏃‍♀️💥

0
San Antonio

We loved seeing all the signs that friends and families made to help cheer on the racers!

KSAT viewers celebrate the winter holidays

As we move into the final weeks of winter, viewers are sharing how they are getting into the holiday spirit.

Our 2025 LAMEY LAND Christmas decorations in Saint Hedwig Tx...has cars coming though every night to view our display.. we love this so every year the enlightenment it brings to others. Merriest of a Christmas to you all at ksat...
Jenny Lamey

Our 2025 LAMEY LAND Christmas decorations in Saint Hedwig Tx...has cars coming though every night to view our display.. we love this so every year the enlightenment it brings to others. Merriest of a Christmas to you all at ksat...

0
Saint Hedwig
I was up way too late last night, but it was worth it. The San Antonio River Walk Christmas lights are simply stunning. Y'all need to see this in person.
SkyWatcher (Oscar)

I was up way too late last night, but it was worth it. The San Antonio River Walk Christmas lights are simply stunning. Y'all need to see this in person.

0
Downtown

We are incredibly grateful to all our viewers for allowing us to report on your community.

KSAT wishes you a Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year.

Want to be featured on KSAT in 2026? Here’s how to share what’s happening in your community on KSAT Connect:

  • Open the KSAT News app, KSAT Weather app, or visit the KSAT Connect web page. We recommend using the KSAT News app for regular access to KSAT Connect!
  • If you’re on the KSAT News app, click KSAT Connect in the navigation bar at the bottom of your screen. If you’re in the KSAT Weather Authority app, open the navigation bar at the top left of your screen and click KSAT Connect.
  • Sign in or sign up for a FREE KSAT Insider (member) account by clicking the orange button with the text “Log in to Upload a Pin.”
  • Once you’re signed in, you’ll click the orange button that now reads “Upload a Pin.”
  • Click the blue button at the top to choose the photo or video you’d like to share.
  • Select “Outdoors” as the channel and “Activities” as the category.
  • Tell us about your photo or video by including a description.
  • Click the orange button at the bottom to upload.

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

