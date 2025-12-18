KSAT Rewind 2025: This year in San Antonio through the lens of viewers on KSAT Connect

A collection of photos shared on KSAT Connect in 2025.

SAN ANTONIO – This year was one for the history books in the Alamo City, and we are thankful to viewers like you for bringing us along the journey.

As the year comes to a close, we are taking a walk down memory lane with some of the best moments from 2025 we saw on KSAT Connect.

January kicked off the year with fireworks, snow day

The year began with a bang as the city gathered in and around downtown San Antonio and all across South Central Texas to watch fireworks light up the night and ring in the new year.

The first fall of snow in nearly four years came on Jan. 21.

While it was generally less than an inch in most places, that didn’t stop South Texans from enjoying the winter weather.

Rodeo returned to town in February

The San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo began on Thursday, Feb. 6, bringing concerts, a carnival and other festivities to the Alamo City.

March brings ‘blood moon’ to South Texas skies, fires rage across Fredericksberg

South Texas experienced a total lunar eclipse, also known as a “blood moon,” in the early morning hours of March 14.

A lunar eclipse occurs when the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the moon, casting a shadow on it.

During a total lunar eclipse, the moon turns reddish as sunlight filters through Earth’s atmosphere. This light bends, removing blue tones and allowing red and orange shades to reach the moon’s surface.

On March 15, a massive wildfire raged across thousands of acres of land in Gillespie County.

The fire burned across 9,858 acres and destroyed nine homes over the course of nearly 150 hours.

The Crabapple Fire in Gillespie County ignited on Saturday, March 15, 2025. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

A firefighter was injured and has been released.

Final Four takes over the Alamodome, Hemisfair in April

The 2024-25 Men’s College Basketball season concluded in San Antonio on Monday, April 7 at the Alamodome.

No. 1 seeds Florida and Houston met in the championship, and the Gators took down the Cougars in a 65-63 thriller.

Thousands of fans lined up to see performances by Pitbull, Jelly Roll, T-Pain, Doechii and Chris Stapleton for free at the March Madness Music Festival in Hemisfair.

San Antonians ‘fiesta’ with KSAT in April, May

Fiesta, the city’s 11-day celebration, brought back signature parades and traditions from April 24 to May 4.

Fiesta Flambeau 2025 photo recap (KSAT 2025)

KSAT 12 once again served as the official station of Fiesta, providing live coverage of the celebration’s biggest events.

You can watch the full 2025 Fiesta Flambeau parade in the video player below.

13 lives lost following record rainfall along Perrin Beitel in June

San Antonio experienced lots of rain in the early summer months, with more than 6 inches falling in the early morning hours of June 12.

Thirteen people were killed as raging floodwaters swept their vehicles away that morning.

Victims of the June 12, 2025, flood in San Antonio. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

The rain fell rapidly, setting a record for hourly rainfall rate in San Antonio, and marking the 10th wettest day on record.

117 people killed in historic flooding along Guadalupe River in July

On the morning of July 4, between 10 to 12 inches of rain fell in Kerr County and surrounding areas, KSAT Weather Authority meteorologists reported.

117 people were killed in the devastating Hill Country floods, and two people still remain missing.

The full list of confirmed victims from the Hill Country floods. (KSAT/Courtesy)

Viewers gave us some of the first looks at the devastation on KSAT Connect as the Guadalupe River swelled.

Storm damage in Hunt on Friday, July 4, 2025. (Courtesy)

Viewers also showed us some of the rescue efforts that took place that day, as first responders helped people get to safety.

San Antonio kids headed back to school in August, September

For some San Antonio children, August marked their first day of school.

For others, August brought the first of many lasts, as seniors embarked on their final first day of school.

No matter the age, Good Morning San Antonio helped students and families across Bexar County get ready for the school day.

October brought Halloween haunts, furry frights to San Antonio

As the weather began to cool, viewers started sharing how they were getting geared up for spooky season.

KSAT viewers also shared their “gourd-geous” pumpkin carvings.

But nothing topped seeing many of our viewers and their furry friends’ creative costumes on Halloween.

KSAT, viewers honored veterans in November

KSAT was proud to help honor and thank all the veterans and military families that call Military City USA home, with the help of photos shared by viewers.

Runners showcase their wellness journey ahead of first San Antonio Marathon in December

Viewers took us along the 26.2-mile journey at the inaugural San Antonio Marathon on Dec. 7, along with the many more miles that were ran in preparation for the event.

We loved seeing all the signs that friends and families made to help cheer on the racers!

KSAT viewers celebrate the winter holidays

As we move into the final weeks of winter, viewers are sharing how they are getting into the holiday spirit.

We are incredibly grateful to all our viewers for allowing us to report on your community.

KSAT wishes you a Happy Holidays and a Happy New Year.

