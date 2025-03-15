Large grass fire erupts in Fredericksburg, smoke visible for miles

Fire started in the 8700 block of Lower Crabapple Road.

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office says officials are battling a large grass fire.

The fire started around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday in the 8700 block of Lower Crabapple Road.

The sheriff’s office said the smoke from the fire is visible around the area and possibly even further.

All the county’s fire departments are trying to extinguish the flames.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that the fire is 400 acres in size.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.