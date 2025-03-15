Skip to main content
Large grass fire erupts in Fredericksburg, smoke visible for miles

All fire departments in Gillespie County are trying to extinguish the flames

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Justin Horne, KSAT Weather Authority Meteorologist

Shelby Ebertowski, Weather Producer

Tags: Fire, Fredericksburg, Gillespie County
Fire started in the 8700 block of Lower Crabapple Road. (Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office says officials are battling a large grass fire.

The fire started around 1:45 p.m. on Saturday in the 8700 block of Lower Crabapple Road.

The sheriff’s office said the smoke from the fire is visible around the area and possibly even further.

All the county’s fire departments are trying to extinguish the flames.

The Texas A&M Forest Service reported that the fire is 400 acres in size.

This is a developing story. KSAT will update you once more information becomes available.

About the Authors
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

Justin Horne headshot

Justin Horne is a meteorologist and reporter for KSAT 12 News. When severe weather rolls through, Justin will hop in the KSAT 12 Storm Chaser to safely bring you the latest weather conditions from across South Texas. On top of delivering an accurate forecast, Justin often reports on one of his favorite topics: Texas history.

