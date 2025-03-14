Owner of Besame bar, food truck park near downtown plans to rebuild after fire

SAN ANTONIO – After a fire damaged part of the Besame Bar and Food Truck Park near downtown last week, owner Raymon Perry said he’s looking to rebuild the business.

“When I bought it in October, it was popping, and then the cold, we’re poised for a great spring and March with the Final Four coming,” Perry said. “Then I stood on the corner and just watched Besame burn.”

According to the San Antonio Fire Department, the fire started in the early morning on March 6.

Firefighters said no one was injured in the fire, and its cause is still under investigation.

Perry believes a gas line near the front of the bar may have played a factor.

“It’s a great place. Like, it was a nice hub for the community,” Perry said. “Right behind us here is Encore at Grayson, so it’s a large apartment complex. And then just the foot traffic we were seeing from Broadway as well as the Pearl. This was getting bigger and bigger, especially with all the trucks that were getting in. We had really popular trucks, as well.”

Perry said he sees moving forward as his responsibility, not just for his employees but for the small business of food trucks parked near the back of the lot.

“Having all the trucks here, you know, they’re reliant on the income, as well,” Perry said. “I have a responsibility to make sure that the best way is here, and it’s going to be for a long time.”

For now, Besame employees are working at Ay Que Chula, another Perry-owned restaurant.

Perry said his re-opening plans are still in the works.