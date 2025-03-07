New video shows fire that burned Besame Bar near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – On Thursday morning, a fire heavily damaged a portion of Besame Cocktail Bar and Food Truck Park near downtown, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

Besame regulars and neighbors across the street, Francisco Alarcon and Christy Rodriguez watched it happen at 4:30 a.m.

"I wish we just went the night before, like, if we only knew," Rodriguez said.

They shared new video with KSAT and said it left them feeling devastated.

"It’s really sad to see it go. We just loved walking across the street, grabbing food, grabbing lunch, grabbing a drink after work," Rodriguez said.

“We loved the places. They had always had good music. We loved all the food trucks around there,” Alarcon said. They also had a good ambiance. It was just an amazing experience there.”

The couple say their neighbors originally woke them up after hearing sirens and smelling smoke, upsetting their dogs that were always with their owners at the bar.

“We would take the dogs over there all the time because it was so pet-friendly," Rodriguez said. “But they didn’t like the margaritas like we did”.

"I hope they move the food trucks somewhere else locally for us to go to and support them," said Rodriguez, looking to still support the business.

The bar was closed at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are working to determine an official cause.

KSAT has reached out to SAFD for more information.