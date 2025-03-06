Skip to main content
Local News

Part of Besame bar near downtown heavily damaged in fire, SAFD says

Bar was closed at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported

Mason Hickok, Digital Journalist

A fire early Thursday destroyed part of the Besame Bar in the 500 block of East Grayson Street, not far from Broadway. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A fire early Thursday morning heavily damaged a portion of Besame Cocktail Bar and Food Truck Park near downtown, according to the San Antonio Fire Department.

The building is on the 500 block of Grayson Street, not far from Broadway.

Crews arrived around 4:30 a.m. to find the front of the building and roof on fire.

After crews got the blaze under control, the building showed significant smoke and fire damage; however, a cost estimate was not immediately known.

The bar was closed at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are working to determine an official cause.

KSAT has reached out to SAFD for more information.

