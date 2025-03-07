Highway 281 and Loop 1604 closed this weekend for construction, TxDOT says

Loop 1604 flyover ramps to SB US 281 in far north Bexar County.

SAN ANTONIO – Loop 1604 North Expansion Project work continues, and closures on U.S. Highway 281 are planned for this weekend, according to the Texas Department of Transportation.

The U.S. 281 and Loop 1604 interchange will be closed beginning Friday at 9 p.m. to allow for highway construction and the placement of steel beams.

Closures will last through 5 a.m. Monday, March 10.

What will be affected?

Closures will affect much of the interchange and some access roads in the area.

U.S. 281 northbound and southbound main lanes at the Loop 1604 interchange.

Loop 1604 eastbound and westbound frontage roads at the US 281 interchange.

Loop 1604 EB main lane from Stone Oak Parkway to the US 281 interchange (Friday night only) .

Loop 1604 WB main lane from Gold Canyon Road to the US 281 interchange (Friday night only).

Detour information

In their news release, TxDOT provided several detour options for drivers traveling this weekend.

US 281 northbound main lanes detour

All traffic looking to continue on the US 281 NB main lanes through the Loop 1604 interchange will exit via the Henderson Pass exit. They will continue on the US 281 NB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange and reenter the US 281 NB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

US 281 southbound main lanes detour

All traffic looking to continue on the US 281 SB main lanes through the Loop 1604 interchange will exit via the Redland Road exit. They will continue on the US 281 SB frontage road through the Loop 1604 interchange and reenter the US 281 SB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 eastbound main lanes and frontage road detour

All Loop 1604 EB main lane traffic will exit via the exit ramp just before US 281 to the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic will turn right onto the US 281 SB frontage road and follow it to the Donella Drive turnaround. Traffic will then follow the US 281 NB frontage road back to Loop 1604 and turn right onto the Loop 1604 EB frontage road. Traffic can reenter the Loop 1604 EB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp.

Loop 1604 westbound main lanes and frontage road detour

All Loop 1604 WB main lane traffic will exit via the exit ramp just before US 281 to the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Traffic will turn right onto the US 281 NB frontage road and follow it to the Redland Road turnaround. Traffic will then follow the US 281 SB frontage road back to Loop 1604 and turn right onto the Loop 1604 WB frontage road. Traffic may reenter the Loop 1604 WB main lanes via the first available entrance ramp..

Background

The expansion, which began in April 2024, is expected to be fully complete by 2027, according to TxDOT.

When completed, the project will have covered 23 miles from State Highway 16 to Interstate 35.

The project’s five segments are:

Segment 1, from SH 16 to I-10, is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Segment 2, the Loop 1604 and I-10 interchange is scheduled to be complete by 2027. The first flyover ramp opened in December 2024, and a second ramp is scheduled to open in 2025.

Segment 3, from I-10 to US 281, is scheduled to be completed by early 2026.

Segment 4, from US 281 to Redland Road, is scheduled to be completed by 2027.

Segment 5, from Redland Road to Judson Road, will begin construction in spring 2025. A completion date is unknown.